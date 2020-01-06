Brokerages Set Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target at $34.50

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBK shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Michael P. Rafferty acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $214,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

TBK stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $966.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

