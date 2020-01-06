Brokerages Set Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Price Target at $4.46

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AUY shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.04.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

