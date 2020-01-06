Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Receives $40.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research set a $40.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

HPP opened at $37.11 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 53.76%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,327,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,449,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares during the period.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

