Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $22.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

HAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 49,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.07 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

