Zacks: Analysts Expect Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Sealed Air reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

In related news, CFO James M. Sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $193,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 556.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $38.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

