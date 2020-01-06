Zacks: AeroCentury Corp. (NASDAQ:ACY) Given $9.75 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

AeroCentury Corp. (NASDAQ:ACY) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $9.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AeroCentury an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of ACY stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. AeroCentury has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $12.92.

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company principally engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

