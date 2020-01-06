Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Receives $30.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

ARES stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $466.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Ares Management’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 548.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,319 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,792,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,561,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,872,000 after acquiring an additional 905,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,697,000 after acquiring an additional 99,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

