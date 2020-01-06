Analysts Set Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) PT at $40.41

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.41.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Carolina Financial stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Carolina Financial has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $944.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carolina Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In related news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 3,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $229,833.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,178 shares of company stock worth $779,069. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Carolina Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Carolina Financial by 584.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Carolina Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Carolina Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carolina Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

