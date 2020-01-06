Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) Given $3.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $3.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Verb Technology an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verb Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of VERB opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Verb Technology has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 169.15%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Verb Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Verb Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verb Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video.

