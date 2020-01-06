$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.73. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.28.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 159.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 121,162 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 409,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

