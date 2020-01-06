Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $2.09. Primerica posted earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.78 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 17.90%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRI shares. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $401,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $268,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,311.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,690. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Primerica by 16.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Primerica by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Primerica by 33.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica stock opened at $131.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Primerica has a one year low of $95.25 and a one year high of $138.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.19 and a 200 day moving average of $124.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

