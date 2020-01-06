Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.77. Dorman Products posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DORM. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Dorman Products by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.38. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $97.38.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.