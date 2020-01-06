Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Get Gerdau alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

NYSE:GGB opened at $4.96 on Friday. Gerdau has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.99.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gerdau in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 1,100.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 2,993.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gerdau (GGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.