Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) to Hold

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.35.

GLMD opened at $5.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $122.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.78 and a quick ratio of 22.78.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

Further Reading: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.