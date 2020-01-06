Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

GOGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Gogo stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Gogo has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $7.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $528.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $201.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Gogo’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $70,608.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gogo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,456,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 263,685 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gogo by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,404,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after buying an additional 623,708 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Gogo by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gogo by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 469,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gogo by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,372,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 496,761 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

