Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

GMDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gamida Cell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

GMDA opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

