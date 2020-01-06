DEEX Market Capitalization Reaches $620,869.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $620,869.00 and approximately $3,259.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEEX alerts:

999 (999) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00039413 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004020 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000711 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.