Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Hits $0.0236 on Major Exchanges

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $4,407.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00195194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.01540540 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00127351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00024951 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,227,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

