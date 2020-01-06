Quasarcoin One Day Volume Reaches $1,137.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $599,616.00 and approximately $1,137.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00058775 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000420 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,369,632 coins and its circulating supply is 168,369,632 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

