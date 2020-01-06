QChi Market Cap Achieves $1.05 Million (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, QChi has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. One QChi token can now be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and BiteBTC. QChi has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $281,850.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00195194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.01540540 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00127351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00024951 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QChi Token Profile

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,477,750 tokens. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi

QChi Token Trading

QChi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

