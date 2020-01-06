Fiii Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Fiii has a total market cap of $102,692.00 and approximately $858.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fiii has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fiii coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io . Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io

Fiii Coin Trading

Fiii can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

