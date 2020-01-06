PlayChip (PLA) Trading Down 10.4% This Week

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $79.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00039314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.54 or 0.05999548 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00035987 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00026008 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

