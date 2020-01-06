Blocktix (TIX) Market Cap Hits $164,379.00

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Blocktix token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, Blocktix has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. Blocktix has a total market cap of $164,379.00 and $2,336.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blocktix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00195194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.01540540 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00127351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00024951 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blocktix

Blocktix launched on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocktix Token Trading

Blocktix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocktix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocktix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.