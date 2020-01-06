Stakinglab 1-Day Volume Tops $724.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000704 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Stakinglab has a market cap of $21,667.00 and approximately $724.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00450674 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000240 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001226 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,135,178 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

