Insider Selling: Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) Insider Sells 23,962 Shares of Stock

Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 23,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94), for a total transaction of £326,841.68 ($429,941.70).

Andrew Jonathan Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 6,038 shares of Gamma Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,365 ($17.96), for a total transaction of £82,418.70 ($108,417.13).

On Thursday, December 19th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 66,000 shares of Gamma Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.10), for a total transaction of £858,000 ($1,128,650.36).

LON GAMA opened at GBX 1,324.75 ($17.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Gamma Communications PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 700 ($9.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,415 ($18.61). The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 36.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,258.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,142.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GAMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Gamma Communications to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,201 ($15.80).

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

