Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a media sentiment score of 0.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMAO. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $329.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,500 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $38,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,382 shares of company stock worth $112,921. 10.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

