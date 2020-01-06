Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Corporacion America Airports from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of CAAP opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 161.00, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Corporacion America Airports has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.30 million. Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 820.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 17.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,160,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 173,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 7.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

