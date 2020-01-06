Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cloudera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nomura increased their target price on Cloudera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Shares of CLDR opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $56,165.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at $901,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,394 shares of company stock worth $2,448,487 over the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudera by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in Cloudera during the third quarter valued at about $485,485,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cloudera by 16.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudera by 185.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cloudera during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

