Evercore ISI Upgrades D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) to “Outperform”

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DHI. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.69.
Shares of DHI stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. D. R. Horton has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.
In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
D. R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
