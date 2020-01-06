Evercore ISI Upgrades D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) to “Outperform”

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DHI. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.69.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. D. R. Horton has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.