Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

NYSE:JWN opened at $39.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,613.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,900. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

