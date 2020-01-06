Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.
NYSE:JWN opened at $39.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80.
In related news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,613.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,900. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.
