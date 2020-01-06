Piper Jaffray Companies Increases Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $58.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARVN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $41.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 157.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $14,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 124.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 576,137 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Arvinas by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 273,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 14,782.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 231,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth $4,834,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 135,177 shares in the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

