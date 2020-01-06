Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Buckingham Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.73.

NYSE MAS opened at $47.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.58. Masco has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Masco news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $5,643,414.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 506,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,490.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $927,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,338 shares of company stock worth $11,429,523. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 149.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 210,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 126,298 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 345.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 59,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,733,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

