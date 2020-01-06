Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

UE stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.84. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,145,000 after buying an additional 282,263 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2,251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 48,216 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.