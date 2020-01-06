Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,096.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

