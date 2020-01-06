Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

WELL opened at $81.55 on Monday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.0% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $45,751,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

