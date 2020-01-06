State Street (NYSE:STT) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STT. Bank of America increased their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.66.

NYSE:STT opened at $79.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75. State Street has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $520,764.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in State Street by 34.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,360 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 21,541.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,332 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

