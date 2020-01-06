Barclays Upgrades NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Overweight

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NLOK. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of NLOK opened at $25.83 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $26.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

