$4.51 EPS Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report $4.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.68 and the lowest is $4.39. Apple posted earnings of $4.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $13.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $13.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.23 to $16.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank cut shares of Apple to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.76.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 339.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $297.43 on Friday. Apple has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $300.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,321.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

