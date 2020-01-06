Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Cubic posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 428.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $471.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.34 million. Cubic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUB. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cubic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

CUB opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cubic has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $75.20.

In other Cubic news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $63,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,128.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUB. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cubic by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,643,000 after acquiring an additional 161,075 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cubic by 29.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,772,000 after acquiring an additional 134,663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the second quarter worth $8,391,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cubic by 1,547.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 123,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the second quarter worth $4,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

