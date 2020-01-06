$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 605.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

