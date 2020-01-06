Analysts Set Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Price Target at $7.00

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

LONE stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. Lonestar Resources US has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. Lonestar Resources US had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. Research analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 53,810 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

