Brokerages Set Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) Price Target at $1.17

Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.17.

OBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Obsidian Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of OBE stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Obsidian Energy has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 93.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Obsidian Energy stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Obsidian Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

