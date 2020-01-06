Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Receives $14.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVE. CIBC set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

