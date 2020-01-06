MINDOL Price Reaches $3.00 (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00039631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $511.14 million and $2.47 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00717433 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000062 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000733 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,295,785 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

