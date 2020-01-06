TrustVerse (TRV) Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $176,193.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00039213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.52 or 0.06001401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028381 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00036032 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001868 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00026023 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,565,728 tokens. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

