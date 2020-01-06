Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $73.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $654,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,663.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,462 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,090 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $59.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.05. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

