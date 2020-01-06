Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $73.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.92.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $654,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,663.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,462 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,090 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $59.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.05. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.