E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Receives $47.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 393.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,462 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,752,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,581,000 after buying an additional 957,204 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,319,000 after buying an additional 693,350 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 185.7% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 856,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,428,000 after buying an additional 556,837 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 191.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 737,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,217,000 after buying an additional 484,726 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETFC stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.83 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

