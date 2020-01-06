SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

SZEVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZEVY opened at $7.45 on Friday. SUEZ/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

