Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Mithril token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinExchange, Ethfinex and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $5.32 million and $450,670.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007624 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001529 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, FCoin, Ethfinex, DigiFinex, BitForex, LBank, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Bithumb, OKEx and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

