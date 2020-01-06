VINchain Price Down 30.1% Over Last Week (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last week, VINchain has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $129,275.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00193894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.80 or 0.01542223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00127205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025066 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

